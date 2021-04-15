Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

City News Service 

Driver injured when SUV goes off road in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:55pm



An elderly woman was injured April 11 when the SUV she was driving went off a road in Fallbrook and down an embankment, fire officials said.

The crash happened at 12:55 p.m., Sunday, on South Mission Road south of Quail Knoll Road, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Five units from the NCFPD arrived on scene and firefighters extricated the woman from the silver SUV and brought her up to the roadway, Choi said.

She was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the captain said.

