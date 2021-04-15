Find hiking adventures in Southwest Riverside County

Southwest Riverside County area and its nearby San Bernardino National Forest San Jacinto Wilderness offer dozens of hiking trails for the whole family to enjoy at any time of the year.

There are scenic trails, mountain trails, informative nature trails and so many others for everyone from the toddler (with help), senior citizens and even the handicapped to relax and enjoy. There are trails for the hardiest hiker to the first-timer. They are listed as "Easy," "Moderate," or "Hard." Almost all are well-maintained by trained city, county, state or federal workers and hundreds of dedicated v...