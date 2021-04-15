Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant provided to NCFPD

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:03pm

Firefighters

Village News/North County Fire photo

Firefighters practice using an extricatio tool to open up a car during training.

The North County Fire Protection District has been awarded a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from the County of San Diego.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 April 6 to approve a $44,654 grant to the fire district which will be used to replace two aging extrication tool sets. The allocations also include $45,000 for the Pendleton Community Service Fund which will provide for a donation truck.

"That's great news," said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

"We're thrilled," Abbott said. "That's a huge win for us."

The NCFPD service area has a population of approximately...



