Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Rainbow MWD to place Met rebate in reserves

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:04pm



The San Diego County Water Authority was successful in its rate lawsuit against the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, and the SDCWA provided a check to the Rainbow Municipal Water District for Rainbow’s share of the settlement. On March 23, the Rainbow board voted 5-0 to place the money into the district’s reserves rather than to attempt to provide refunds to each individual ratepayer.

“I believe that it’s not worth the time and money to return the money to potential and past ratepayers,” board member Pam Moss said.

The lawsuit involved the rate MWD was charging...



