Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

SDCOE to assist BUSD in superintendent search

 
The San Diego County Office of Education will be assisting the Bonsall Unified School District in the search for a new superintendent.

The BUSD board held a special meeting April 5 and voted 5-0 to approve a service agreement with the SDCOE to facilitate and advise the process for the Bonsall district to select a new superintendent.

"One of the most important jobs a school board has as a collective entity is to hire and interface with the superintendent," said BUSD board president Larissa Anderson. "The Bonsall Unified School District board of trustees is aligned and determined to find a dy...



