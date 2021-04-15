SDCOE to assist BUSD in superintendent search

The San Diego County Office of Education will be assisting the Bonsall Unified School District in the search for a new superintendent.

The BUSD board held a special meeting April 5 and voted 5-0 to approve a service agreement with the SDCOE to facilitate and advise the process for the Bonsall district to select a new superintendent.

"One of the most important jobs a school board has as a collective entity is to hire and interface with the superintendent," said BUSD board president Larissa Anderson. "The Bonsall Unified School District board of trustees is aligned and determined to find a dy...