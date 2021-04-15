Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

City News Service 

Supervisors OK waiving county event fees for COVID recovery

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:11pm



The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved waiving fees for the events industry – planners, venues and vendors – as event restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic loosen, officials announced April 7.

During their Tuesday meeting, supervisors voted to waive permit fees for the 2021-2022 fiscal year from the Department of Environmental Health and Quality, Department of Parks and Recreation, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego County Fire Authority.

Helen Robbins-Meyer, the county’s chief administration officer, will return with a resolution within 30...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

