Wreaths Across America's mobile education exhibit national tour is coming to California to honor veterans

WASHINGTON – Wreaths Across America announced that its Mobile Education Exhibit, which has been traveling the country to honor the nation’s veterans, will make a tour stop in California. Starting Saturday, April 24, the exhibit will be in California for the first of multiple stops.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said. “However, over the last year, in light of...