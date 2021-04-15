Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:23pm
Former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot five people including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before later killing himself, authorities in South Carolina said Thursday, April 8.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said at a news conference that investigators had not yet determined a motive in the mass shooting Wednesday.
"There's nothing right now that makes sense to any of us," Tolson said.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County...
