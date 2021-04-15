Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jessica Gresko
The Associated Press 

High court halts California virus rules limiting home worship

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:20pm

AP photo/J. Scott Applewhite photo

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020.

The U.S. Supreme Court is telling California that it can't enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings.

The order from the court Friday, April 9, is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings.

Five conservative justices agreed that California restrictions that apply to in-home religious gatherings should be lifted for now, while the court's three liberals and Chief Justice John R...



