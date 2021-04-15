Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Planetary defenders validate asteroid deflection code

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:25pm

comparison

Village News/Courtesy photo

Lawrence Livermore researchers compare results of asteroid deflection simulations to experimental data and found that the strength model has a substantial effect on momentum transfer.

LIVERMORE – Planetary defense researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory continue to validate their ability to accurately simulate how they might deflect an Earth-bound asteroid in a study that will be published in the April issue of the American Geophysical Union journal Earth and Space Science.

The study, led by LLNL physicist Tané Remington, also identified sensitivities in the code parameters that can help researchers working to design a modeling plan for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission in 2021, which will be the first-ever kinetic impact deflection demonstrat...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:22