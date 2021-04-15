Planetary defenders validate asteroid deflection code

Lawrence Livermore researchers compare results of asteroid deflection simulations to experimental data and found that the strength model has a substantial effect on momentum transfer.

LIVERMORE – Planetary defense researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory continue to validate their ability to accurately simulate how they might deflect an Earth-bound asteroid in a study that will be published in the April issue of the American Geophysical Union journal Earth and Space Science.

The study, led by LLNL physicist Tané Remington, also identified sensitivities in the code parameters that can help researchers working to design a modeling plan for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission in 2021, which will be the first-ever kinetic impact deflection demonstrat...