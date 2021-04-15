Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where an officer who authorities say apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, fatally shot a Black man wanted on a warrant who was fleeing by car during a traffic stop.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday, April 11, of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.”

The shooting sparked protests and unrest in an area already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hun...