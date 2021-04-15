Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Andrew Kerr
The Daily Caller News Foundation 

Scientists issue open letter claiming incorrect and contradictory details in WHO origins report used to downplay lab leak theory

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:30pm

staff worker

FeatureChina via AP Images photo

Two staff work in the pop-up Huoyan Laboratory specialized in the nucleic acid test on 2019-nCoV in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the first day of its operation. The P2-level biosafety lab was built in five days, designed to perform 10,000 2019-nCoV tests per day, to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

A group of 24 scientists issued an open letter Wednesday, April 7, demanding a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19 that includes a thorough examination into the possibility the virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The scientists said the World Health Organization's report on the origins of the pandemic, which concluded the lab leak hypothesis was extremely unlikely, "failed to reach some most basic standards of credible analysis and assessment," noting that the report contained 12 incorrect, disputed, contradictory and imprecise statements used to downplay the th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:22