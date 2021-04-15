Scientists issue open letter claiming incorrect and contradictory details in WHO origins report used to downplay lab leak theory
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:30pm
A group of 24 scientists issued an open letter Wednesday, April 7, demanding a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19 that includes a thorough examination into the possibility the virus could have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.
The scientists said the World Health Organization's report on the origins of the pandemic, which concluded the lab leak hypothesis was extremely unlikely, "failed to reach some most basic standards of credible analysis and assessment," noting that the report contained 12 incorrect, disputed, contradictory and imprecise statements used to downplay the th...
