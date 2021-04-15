Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Division Chief McReynolds selected into 2021 Fire Service Executive Development Institute

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 7:56pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Division Chief Keith McReynolds of North County Fire Protection District is selected into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute through the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

FALLBROOK – The International Association of Fire Chiefs announced that Division Chief Keith McReynolds of the North County Fire Protection District has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

McReynolds competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2021 cohort program.

McReynolds has been with North County Fire for 27 years serving as a reserve firefighter, firefighter/paramedic, fire captain, battalion chief, administrative battalion chief and division chief of administration.

He has earned an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:32