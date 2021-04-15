Division Chief McReynolds selected into 2021 Fire Service Executive Development Institute

Division Chief Keith McReynolds of North County Fire Protection District is selected into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute through the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

FALLBROOK – The International Association of Fire Chiefs announced that Division Chief Keith McReynolds of the North County Fire Protection District has been accepted into the Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

McReynolds competed with new fire chiefs and chief officers from across the country and Canada to become a member of the 2021 cohort program.

McReynolds has been with North County Fire for 27 years serving as a reserve firefighter, firefighter/paramedic, fire captain, battalion chief, administrative battalion chief and division chief of administration.

He has earned an...