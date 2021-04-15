SBA opens shuttered venue operators grants for applications

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration opened the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal, https://www.svograntportal.sba.gov/s/, Thursday, April 8, for operators of live venues, live performing arts organizations, museums and movie theaters, as well as live venue promoters, theatrical producers and talent representatives to apply for critical economic relief, as those eligible entities are some of the first that had to shutter their doors a year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

