A thank you for the Mission Theater

I wanted to congratulate Roy Moosa for buying and fixing up the old Mission Theater. The neon is a nice touch. We saw “Quo Vadis” for Easter week. What a wonderful movie about Christianity in 64 AD when they were feeding Christians to the lions. Bringing back wonderful old movies that won the academy award is a fine idea. When he finishes with the winners for best picture, he can then begin to show the other nine nominees for best picture. That should last us a long time.

I also appreciate what Julie Reeder is doing for our community.

Margaret Singleton O’Leary

...