A Thank you

I wanted to take the time to give our sincerest thank you to all the family, friends and first responders that were there my grandfather, Peter Jungersen, on Easter Sunday.

We feel so lucky to be part of this town – the police, firefighters and paramedics were there fast, were so compassionate and worked so hard to try to save him.

I regret not getting their names, but if you were there on Santa Margarita Drive that afternoon, please know that you are truly appreciated.

The Elston and Jungersen family

...