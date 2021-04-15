Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A Thank you

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:42pm



I wanted to take the time to give our sincerest thank you to all the family, friends and first responders that were there my grandfather, Peter Jungersen, on Easter Sunday.

We feel so lucky to be part of this town – the police, firefighters and paramedics were there fast, were so compassionate and worked so hard to try to save him.

I regret not getting their names, but if you were there on Santa Margarita Drive that afternoon, please know that you are truly appreciated.

The Elston and Jungersen family

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:42