Goodbye, my friend Geijera parviflora
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:41pm
You came to our tiny hamlet some three decades ago, and we gave you a new
home to grace the heart of our community along Main Street. You arrived from another continent and was named the Australian willow.
You were just a sapling of green youth and set forth to bring a bright bit of
happiness in your canopy to anoint our town with willowy evergreen leaves.
I’ll never forget that Sunday when we had a grand tree celebration with hundreds
of town folk who came to start the urban forestry program here in Fallbrook, and
you and other trees were planted by volunteers in the heart of downtown. T...
