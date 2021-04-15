Goodbye, my friend Geijera parviflora

You came to our tiny hamlet some three decades ago, and we gave you a new

home to grace the heart of our community along Main Street. You arrived from another continent and was named the Australian willow.

You were just a sapling of green youth and set forth to bring a bright bit of

happiness in your canopy to anoint our town with willowy evergreen leaves.

I’ll never forget that Sunday when we had a grand tree celebration with hundreds

of town folk who came to start the urban forestry program here in Fallbrook, and

you and other trees were planted by volunteers in the heart of downtown. T...