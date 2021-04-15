Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Re: 'Free speech vs. compelled speech' [Village News, Editorial, 4/01/ 21]

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:45pm



There is nothing in the text of the subject editorial that even suggests that our government intends to abridge our First Amendment freedom of speech or its corollary of freedom from speech (compelled speech). For instance, the Bill C-16 in Canada is presented as an example of compelled speech. It’s not: anti-discrimination does not equate to compelled speech. See “No, the Trans Rights Bill Doesn’t Criminalize Free Speech” (Vice).

And the attempt to compel speech at Shawnee State University was just that: an attempt by a state university, not the government. It was resolved firmly f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:22