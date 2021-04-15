Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Khoury, Riley, Weber, Grantham, Bermudez, Gaul win events in track and field season opener

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:39pm



Fallbrook High School track and field athletes Sahara Khoury, Savannah Riley, Gavin Weber, Sam Grantham, Johnny Bermudez and Maddy Gaul won events during the Warriors’ season opener March 25 at Carlsbad.

Khoury and Riley shared first place in the girls’ pole vault, Weber won the boys’ pole vault, Grantham had the longest boys’ discus throw with Bermudez taking second in that event, Bermudez had the furthest shot put distance, and Gaul was the girls’ 3,200-meter race winner.

“I think right now our strongest event as far as numbers is pole vault,” Fallbrook head coach Marco Aria...



