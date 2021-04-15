Warriors struggle in start of boys volleyball season

Nine of Fallbrook High School's boys are on this year's volleyball team which opened 2021 play with three-game losses April 6 at San Marcos and April 7 at San Dieguito Academy.

"I'm proud of the kids who came out," said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson. "It is what it is. I can't get mad at them."

Fallbrook does not have a junior varsity team this year. The delay in the start of CIF sports has forced multi-sport athletes to choose, so many football and basketball players who normally also play volleyball are not among Patterson's players this year.

The volleyball team is also sharing the g...