Warriors struggle in start of boys volleyball season
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:45pm
Nine of Fallbrook High School's boys are on this year's volleyball team which opened 2021 play with three-game losses April 6 at San Marcos and April 7 at San Dieguito Academy.
"I'm proud of the kids who came out," said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson. "It is what it is. I can't get mad at them."
Fallbrook does not have a junior varsity team this year. The delay in the start of CIF sports has forced multi-sport athletes to choose, so many football and basketball players who normally also play volleyball are not among Patterson's players this year.
