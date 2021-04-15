Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors win first two league tennis matches

 
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:37pm



Fallbrook High School's tennis team traveled to San Pasqual High School to begin Valley League play April 6 and returned with a 13-4 victory.

The Warriors improved to 2-0 in Valley League competition and 5-3 overall April 8 with an 11-6 win over Valley Center on the Adams Community Park courts in Valley Center.

"I'm pretty happy about it. It's taken at least this long for us to come together," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

The coronavirus shutdown delayed the start of CIF sports until February. Girls tennis is normally a fall sport and boys tennis is normally a spring sport. Boys an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

