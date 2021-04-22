Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bonsall Woman's Club to host spring fundraiser

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 3:01pm

Bonsall Woman’s Club committee members

Village News/Courtesy photo

Bonsall Woman's Club committee members Marlene Rantanen, Patty Merriam, Emily Manley, Mary Jane Poulter, Maura Button, Shay Mandrayar prepare for the spring fundraiser.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club will hold a spring fundraiser Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Z Café on the lower level in the Bonsall River Village plaza. The "Village Spring Pop-up Boutique" fundraiser is an opportunity for attendees to purchase a special gift for their mothers or good friends for Mother's Day.

This fundraiser, open to the public, will offer many and varied gift items, jewelry, spring wreaths, succulents, flowering plants and bird cages. Bonsall Woman's Club craft section have been working to make kitchen towels, microwave bowl holders, cross-stitched notecards, painted terra cotta pots, wine bottle lights and wind chimes. BWC members donate their time and materials year-round to make unique high-quality items in support of fundraising events.

Proceeds will benefit local charities as well as supporting high school scholarships.

All state and county health rules for retail businesses, including face masks and social distancing, will be observed.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.

 

