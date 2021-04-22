There will be a viewing at Berry Bell Mortuary from 4-8 p.m. on April 30, and the burial will take place on May 1, 2021 at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Kathy Saunders (Smith) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2021. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and lived the majority of her life in Fallbrook where she met her husband, Duane.

She and Duane ran the Fallbrook Pest Control business and were active members of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Kathy was dedicated to her family and her community.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Duane; her son, Jonnie; daughter-in-law Nora, grandson Jonnie, and sister Linda. She was predeceased by her son Michael.

There is a viewing at Berry Bell Mortuary from 4-8 p.m. on April 30. Burial is on May 1, 2021 at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.