DAVENPORT, Iowa – Cheyenne McCarthy of Fallbrook graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's West campus in San Jose, California, March 26.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, San Jose and Port Orange, Florida.

Submitted by Palmer College of Chiropractic.