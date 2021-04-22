Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Riders Field to hold Gymkhana Fun Show

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 2:55pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Riders Field is hosting its first Gymkhana Fun Show with five patterns and 4D jackpots. The cost is $20 grounds fee and $10 per pattern. All are invited to come out and ride, Sunday, April 25, starting at 9 a.m.

The special event will benefit Fallbrook Riders Field, in honor of Marilee Lowe and Diana Cavender. Non-members are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged as entries are limited. For more information, visit http://www.Fallbrookriders.com or contact Tracey, [email protected] and provide rider’s name, mount name and phone number.

Submitted by Fallbrook Riders Field.


 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020