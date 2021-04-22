Riders Field to hold Gymkhana Fun Show

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Riders Field is hosting its first Gymkhana Fun Show with five patterns and 4D jackpots. The cost is $20 grounds fee and $10 per pattern. All are invited to come out and ride, Sunday, April 25, starting at 9 a.m.

The special event will benefit Fallbrook Riders Field, in honor of Marilee Lowe and Diana Cavender. Non-members are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged as entries are limited. For more information, visit http://www.Fallbrookriders.com or contact Tracey, [email protected] and provide rider’s name, mount name and phone number.

Submitted by Fallbrook Riders Field.