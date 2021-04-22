Spring break camp offers fun with science

Vallecitos students learn how to use stethoscopes at their spring break camp.

Perhaps the only problem for the spring break camp at Vallecitos Elementary School was the timeframe the Vallecitos School District had to implement it.

The spring camp which took place March 29 through April 1 had space for 24 students, but not all of those berths were filled.

"We only had 13 that took advantage," Maritza Koeppen, principal of Vallecitos Elementary School and superintendent of the Vallecitos School District, said.

The Vallecitos School District board had to approve the district's contract with Good Sports Plus, Ltd., also known as ARC, retroactively although a 5-0 vote...