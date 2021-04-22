Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Spring break camp offers fun with science

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 12:50pm

students learning how to use stethoscopes

Village News/Courtesy photo

Vallecitos students learn how to use stethoscopes at their spring break camp.

Perhaps the only problem for the spring break camp at Vallecitos Elementary School was the timeframe the Vallecitos School District had to implement it.

The spring camp which took place March 29 through April 1 had space for 24 students, but not all of those berths were filled.

"We only had 13 that took advantage," Maritza Koeppen, principal of Vallecitos Elementary School and superintendent of the Vallecitos School District, said.

The Vallecitos School District board had to approve the district's contract with Good Sports Plus, Ltd., also known as ARC, retroactively although a 5-0 vote...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020