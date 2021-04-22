GI Film Festival San Diego announces virtual 2021 season

SAN DIEGO – Organizers of the GI Film Festival San Diego announced its diverse film lineup for their annual festival happening May 18-23. For the first time ever, the multi-day military-themed event is streamed online.

Established in 2006 and brought to San Diego in 2015, the festival solely presents films and events for, by and about military service members and veterans.

A record year for films selected

This year, 38 films representing an array of documentaries, narratives, feature-length and shorts are included in the lineup focusing on themes such as women in service, the Black milit...