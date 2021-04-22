Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around the Fallbrook area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Zion Lutheran Church will host the community event Monday, May 10. The site is located at 1405 East Fallbrook St. in Fallbrook.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possibl...