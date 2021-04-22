Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

County approves road resurfacing list

 
San Diego County has approved its preliminary list of road segments to be resurfaced.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, April 7, adopted a resolution with the list of projects to be funded by fiscal year 2021-2022 Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue. The road segments include 12 in Fallbrook, two in Bonsall, one in Pauma Valley and one in Rainbow.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act was passed by the California Legislature in 2017 and raised the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon while raising annual vehicle registration fees from $25 to $175 based on vehicle value. Th...



