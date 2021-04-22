Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FTC challenges Illumina's proposed acquisition of cancer detection test maker grail

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 12:04pm



WASHINGTON – The Federal Trade Commission has filed an administrative complaint and authorized a federal court lawsuit to block Illumina’s $7.1 billion proposed acquisition of Grail – a maker of a non-invasive, early detection liquid biopsy test that can screen for multiple types of cancer in asymptomatic patients at very early stages using DNA sequencing. Illumina is the only provider of DNA sequencing that is a viable option for these multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, tests in the United States.

