Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kitten season is anything but cute for animal shelters

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 12:10pm

kittens

Village News/Courtesy photo

Spring is the beginning of "Kitten Season," when unspayed female cats have their litters and animal shelters take in many orphaned kittens.

KANAB, Utah – What may sound cute to the general public causes a shudder every year among animal shelter staff across the country.

"Kitten Season," as it's known in the animal welfare field, starts each spring and lasts through fall. Like the term implies, it's the time of year when unspayed female cats have most of their litters and animal shelters are inundated by orphaned kittens who need intensive care.

"Cats can become pregnant at just four months old and the duration of feline pregnancy is approximately two months, so unspayed community cats can have many litters in one season,"...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/22/2021 18:38