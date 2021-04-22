San Diego County reports 152 new COVID-19 infections, no deaths

San Diego County public health officials reported 152 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths Monday, April 19, as a slight uptick in hospitalizations last week appears to have leveled off.

For the second day in a row, hospitalizations related to coronavirus remained at 177. There were 56 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds as of Monday, a decrease of one from the previous day. There were 48 staffed, available ICU beds in the county as of Monday.

The latest cases brought the cumulative total to 275,112, while the death toll remained at 3,674. Of the 6,982 test results reported M...