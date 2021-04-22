Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Fallbrook Land Conservancy hosts spring walk at the Los Jilgueros Preserve

 
Last updated 4/22/2021

Susan Liebes, Christopher Perrini, and Bertha Duncan

Fallbrook Land Conservancy Chairman Susan Liebes, center, leads spring walk attendees Christopher Perrini, left, and Bertha Duncan through the preserve.

On Saturday, April 17, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy hosted a spring walk at the local Los Jilgueros Preserve to help raise awareness about wildlife preservation and to connect with new people who share an interest in nature.

FLC is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the wildlife in the community, and FLC protects more than 2700 acres in Fallbrook and Bonsall including the Los Jilgueros Preserve, Monserate Mountain Preserve, Margarita Peak Preserve, and more. FLC works with different nonprofits in order to beautify and enhance the environment in the community.

Susan Liebes, chairman of t...



