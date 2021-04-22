Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

FUHSD Superintendent says in-person learning slated for summer school and 2020-2021

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 11:35am



When the next school year begins, it will be in a traditional school format, reported Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School District.

Graduation ceremonies this year will also be in person, as well as summer school, she said. Masks will continue to be required as per the most recent state guidance for next year. However, the rest of this school year may continue to be a Hybrid Distance Learning model.

"Fallbrook Union High School District and the Board of Education take pride in adhering to the California Education Code and in following the guidance rega...



