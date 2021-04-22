Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

'Outlaw church' thrives at local winery

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 11:33am

Dave Baxter welcomes the crowd at a recent Sunday morning service at The Vineyard 1924.

Finally, local churches are re-opening for congregants to meet in person on Sundays. On April 13, the state lifted its mandatory COVID 19 restrictions. It suggests 25% capacity, but it is no longer required. This followed a court decision that also said churches could reopen.

During the past year, while area churches met online for their weekly worship events, Fallbrook Vineyard Church has thrived.

The meetings were started by Dave and Stephani Baxter, who said the church is based on the book of Acts.

"Dave and a few of his music friends have a great time doing the music," Stephani said....



