Parents explain effort to recall FUHSD board president

Students have recently returned to Fallbrook Union High School for two half days a week, after doing online learning since last spring. Some parents are not happy with that schedule, wanting classes to be five days a week.

With the announcement last week that a group of parents desired to recall Diane Summers, board president of the Fallbrook Union High School District, four parents agreed to a conference call to explain why they are initiating this action.

In last week's article about the recall in the April 15 Village News, the parents stated they "came to ensure that anyone elected to the board of trustees followed the bylaws and fulfilled their obligation to the students."

The phone interviews were to clarify their concerns. Nora Maier and Heidi Roderick filed the Notice of Intention to Circulate Recall...