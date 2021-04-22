Police: 1 dead, officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 11:17am
Police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school Monday, April 12, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.
No one else was killed or wounded at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, a city about 180 miles east of Nashville, police said. A male has been detained. Police said they responded to the school around 3:15 p.m. and when they encountered a male with a gun, shots were fired.
"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired," Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook. "A Knoxville police of...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)