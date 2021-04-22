Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Travis Loller and Adrian Sainz
The Associated Press 

Police: 1 dead, officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 11:17am

road in front of school

Village News/AP photo

Police face gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, Monday, April 12, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.

Police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school Monday, April 12, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.

No one else was killed or wounded at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, a city about 180 miles east of Nashville, police said. A male has been detained. Police said they responded to the school around 3:15 p.m. and when they encountered a male with a gun, shots were fired.

"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired," Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook. "A Knoxville police of...



