Police: 1 dead, officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting

By Travis Loller and Adrian Sainz The Associated Press

Police face gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, Monday, April 12, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said.

No one else was killed or wounded at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, a city about 180 miles east of Nashville, police said. A male has been detained. Police said they responded to the school around 3:15 p.m. and when they encountered a male with a gun, shots were fired.

"Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired," Knoxville Police Department posted on Facebook. "A Knoxville police of...