Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 11:09am
KENOSHA, Wis. – The man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was involved in a fight at the bar before coming back with a handgun and opening fire, authorities said Monday, April 19.
Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers. Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson's record o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)