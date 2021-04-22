Residential fire reported in Fallbrook

Village News/Shelby Cokeley photo
Fire agencies from Vista and Oceanside assisted North County Fire with the residential fire in Peppertree Park.
A residential fire has been reported on Kirkcaldy Rd. in Fallbrook. North County Fire is on scene as well as Vista Fire. This is a developing story. No other information is available but information will be released as it becomes available. .
Village News/Shelby Cokeley photo
