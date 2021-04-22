Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

Residential fire reported in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 2:02pm

Village News/Shelby Cokeley photo

Fire agencies from Vista and Oceanside assisted North County Fire with the residential fire in Peppertree Park.

A residential fire has been reported on Kirkcaldy Rd. in Fallbrook. North County Fire is on scene as well as Vista Fire. This is a developing story. No other information is available but information will be released as it becomes available. .

Village News/Shelby Cokeley photo

Fire agencies from Vista and Oceanside assisted North County Fire with the residential fire in Peppertree Park.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/28/2021 14:09