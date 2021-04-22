Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hello Fallbrook,

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:58am



My name is Gina Roberts. I’m the leader of the Kiwanis International Division in North County San Diego. For many years, there was an amazing and active Kiwanis club in Fallbrook, and for some reason, it stopped meeting and disbanded. I don’t care about the reason. I only see that some amazing opportunities for children were lost because of this closure.

Kiwanis is an amazing Service Club, like Rotary, Lions, Optimists and other groups. We exist exclusively to provide an organized way to provide service to our communities and our most important asset and future: our children.

At this...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/22/2021 20:32