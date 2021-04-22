Hello Fallbrook,

My name is Gina Roberts. I’m the leader of the Kiwanis International Division in North County San Diego. For many years, there was an amazing and active Kiwanis club in Fallbrook, and for some reason, it stopped meeting and disbanded. I don’t care about the reason. I only see that some amazing opportunities for children were lost because of this closure.

Kiwanis is an amazing Service Club, like Rotary, Lions, Optimists and other groups. We exist exclusively to provide an organized way to provide service to our communities and our most important asset and future: our children.

At this...