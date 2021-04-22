Latest county news

A lot has been happening recently in San Diego County, and progress continues to be made. On April 15, everyone 16 years and older became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on pause, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still available in San Diego County. I know the vaccine appointment websites can be confusing, so if you have any problems, 211 can help schedule an appointment, or you can contact my office at 619-531-5555.

Vaccine passports have been a major discussion point around the country, and while some private businesses may imple...