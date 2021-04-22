Managing COVID-19: Opening Fallbrook Union High School District

The COVID-19 global pandemic has given everybody many challenges, especially those responsible for our students, teachers, and staff at our schools. As a board of five trustees for FUHSD, we have had to consider many aspects concerning reopening schools.

Because the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is most important, as a public institution, we must follow the science as reflected in the guidelines set by the State of California and the San Diego County Health Board and Department of Education. Failure to do this is illegal and basically irresponsible to the welfare of eve...