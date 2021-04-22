Protecting wild horses and burros

This year I am joining Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D – Arleta) to author Assembly Joint Resolution 5 (AJR 5), to urge the federal government to place a roundup moratorium on the state’s free-roaming horses and burros.

Wild horses and burros can trace their North American origins way back, though current populations originated with more recent European settlement. From the 1600s to the early 1900s, California was an ideal habitat for hundreds of thousands of these magnificent animals.

In 1971, the United States Congress unanimously passed the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, curre...