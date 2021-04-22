Apple to increase San Diego employee roster by 5,000 over next 5 years

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Apple announced today that it plans to add about 5,000 employees to its San Diego workforce by 2026, a 500% increase from its

2018 goal, as part of the multinational technology company's plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

``At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational

investment reaching communities across all 50 states,'' Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

``We're creating jobs in cutting-edge fields -- from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence -- investing in the next generation of

innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future,'' he said.

San Diego County officials were thrilled by the announcement.

``Apple bringing thousands of high-skilled jobs to San Diego County is a tremendous addition to our innovative economy,'' said Board of

Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

``Their commitment to invest in our county is further evidence of the region's emergence as a top destination for the tech sector,'' Fletcher said.

``It comes after our local biotech and life sciences companies thrived amidst the pandemic. I fully support this Apple initiative and stand ready to assist

their San Diego growth.''

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the city ``is home to a wealth of creative thinkers, dreamers and doers who are excited to be part of the

innovations of tomorrow and we are so proud that Apple is a growing part of this incredibly vibrant city.''

``Apple is a bedrock of our community and we couldn't be happier they have chosen to significantly expand and accelerate their growth here,'' Gloria

added. ``This huge commitment to create 5,000 local jobs is a signal of great things to come and makes me even more confident the brightest days are yet ahead for San Diego.''

According to the Cupertino-based company, which also plans to add 3,000 jobs in Culver City, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs across the

United States through direct employment, spending with U.S. suppliers and manufacturers, and developer jobs in the smart phone app economy.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.