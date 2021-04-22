California woman says she drowned children to protect them

A California woman admitted killing her three children, saying she hugged, kissed and apologized as she drowned her infant daughter and the girl's 2-year-old and 3-year-old siblings Saturday, April 17, to save them from what she said would be a lifetime of sexual abuse.

In a jailhouse interview, Liliana Carrillo told KGET-TV that she wanted to "protect" her kids – 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother Terry and 6-month-old sister Sierra – from their father amid a bitter custody battle.

Carrillo alleged that the father, her ex-boyfriend, is part of a sex trafficking r...