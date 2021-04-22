Gunman arrested, accused of killing 1, injuring 4 in downtown SD

SAN DIEGO - A 32-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of fatally shooting a 28-year-old man and wounding four others at two

separate locations in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, police said.

The initial shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on J Street near Fifth Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said. Additional

callers also reported that the suspected gunman had walked away and opened fire again near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Island Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene on J Street and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, Brown said. The victim, whose name was

withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim had been standing on the sidewalk when the suspected gunman came up to him and starting arguing with him, the lieutenant said. The gunman then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The gunman began to walk away, but turned around and shot the victim again before walking away northbound on Fifth Avenue, Brown said.

At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Island Avenue, one block north of J Street, the gunman got into an argument with a group of men, the

lieutenant said. The suspect opened fire again, hitting four men in the group.

A 68-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, Brown said. The oldest man

suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, while the 27-year-old man had ``serious gunshot injuries'' to his upper body and the youngest man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

The fourth victim in that group, a 28-year-old man, was treated at the scene for a ``gunshot injury'' to his arm, Brown said.

NBC7 reported all four victims were expected to survive their injuries.

Several witnesses chased the shooter north on Fifth Avenue until officers caught up to him near G Street and used a Taser to subdue him, 10News

reported.

The alleged gunman, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the Taser deployment and for treatment

of injuries he suffered when he was tackled by civilians, Brown said.

A witness told 10News the gunman was purposely bumping into people and starting arguments before the shooting.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting.

