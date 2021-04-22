Issa, 39 colleagues urge border construction prioritization in infrastructure package
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:30am
WASHINGTON – Rep. Darrell Issa, along with 39 fellow lawmakers, sent a letter to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urging members to prioritize the continued and completed construction of the southern border wall and true border security infrastructure.
The letter specifically cited that in December 2020, Congress approved $1.375 billion for border wall construction. But this year, “The Biden administration not only abruptly and irresponsibly ended immigration policies that were successfully discouraging illegal entry and effectively managing asylum claims, it also s...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
