Police: Woman killed when jumper landed on her

SAN DIEGO - A woman died after a man who apparently jumped from a parking structure in downtown San Diego's East Village landed on her, police

said today.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of J Street and Tenth Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Dave Yu said.

10News reported a man and a woman had just left a restaurant and were walking on J Street when the man leaped from the parking structure and landed on the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who apparently jumped was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Yu said.

Their names and ages were not immediately available.

