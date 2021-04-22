Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego Foundation and SDG&E announce grant for Black women entrepreneurs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:26am



SAN DIEGO – In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, The San Diego Foundation and San Diego Gas & Electric Friday, April 16, announced a $42,000 grant to the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce in support of a new initiative to support Black women entrepreneurs in the region.

“Black women entrepreneurs are among the fastest-growing group of women-owned businesses, but they still face the dual challenges of racial and gender discrimination,” Tashonda Taylor, SDG&E’s vice president of customer operations, said. “We remember No. 42 for breaking the color barrier in professional base...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/22/2021 21:03