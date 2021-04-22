San Diego Foundation and SDG&E announce grant for Black women entrepreneurs
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:26am
SAN DIEGO – In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, The San Diego Foundation and San Diego Gas & Electric Friday, April 16, announced a $42,000 grant to the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce in support of a new initiative to support Black women entrepreneurs in the region.
“Black women entrepreneurs are among the fastest-growing group of women-owned businesses, but they still face the dual challenges of racial and gender discrimination,” Tashonda Taylor, SDG&E’s vice president of customer operations, said. “We remember No. 42 for breaking the color barrier in professional base...
