San Diego Foundation and SDG&E announce grant for Black women entrepreneurs

SAN DIEGO – In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, The San Diego Foundation and San Diego Gas & Electric Friday, April 16, announced a $42,000 grant to the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce in support of a new initiative to support Black women entrepreneurs in the region.

“Black women entrepreneurs are among the fastest-growing group of women-owned businesses, but they still face the dual challenges of racial and gender discrimination,” Tashonda Taylor, SDG&E’s vice president of customer operations, said. “We remember No. 42 for breaking the color barrier in professional base...