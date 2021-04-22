Lady Warriors take second in league girls swim standings

200-yard freestyle relay team wins league championship

Fallbrook High School's girls swim team finished second in the final Valley League standings, and the Lady Warriors won the 200-yard freestyle relay league championship.

The standings are based on the six teams' positions from dual meets and from their positions at the league meet. Fallbrook had a 4-1 record during league dual meet competition, losing only to San Marcos, and finished second behind the Knights at the league meet.

"I'm happy with second. I always want to win the league title, but this year I thought the girls did a fabu...